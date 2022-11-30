Need for dialogue

I appreciate former PM Imran Khan’s decision to call off the PTI’s long march to Rawalpindi. However, as soon as the thought of praising Imran for showing some wisdom, for once, pops into one’s mind, he reverts back to the entitled petulance that has become his brand. While the decision to have his party members resign from the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is democratically legitimate, it is not what’s best for Pakistan. It seems Imran is still struggling with separating the latter with what’s best for him.

Bipartisanship is a crucial element of democratic governance. Imran’s stubborn refusal to talk to the other side is undermining Pakistan’s ability to solve its economic crisis while also damaging the former cricket star’s credibility. Sanity must prevail and the incumbent government and the PTI have to reach some kind of solution. The former has already extended an olive branch via Rana Sanaullah. If Imran truly cares about this country, he will take it.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob