Syngenta launches app for farmers

KARACHI: An agriculture innovation and tech company Syngenta Pakistan Limited has launched an updated version of its mobile application ‘Cropwise Grower’, allowing farmers to detect and diagnose crop pests and diseases, a statement said on Tuesday.

According to details, the app users would be able to detect crop pests and diseases by simply taking a picture of the crop. It would also guide farmers about recommended products and application technology in a 5 seconds time with an accuracy of up to 93 percent, the tech firm claimed.

The Cropwise Grower app facilitates growers with an access to agronomic advice, weather forecasts, recommendations on choosing a right time for spraying during the day, historic weather trends for the past 6 months and insights into the respective region’s crop disease problems, according to the company. The app is designed to help farmers increase their yields through a timely advice and access to remedies by employing a preventative approach.