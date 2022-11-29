PMLN leaders get bail

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted bail to Special Assistant to PM Atta Tarar, Saira Afzal Tarar and Muhammad Buksh Tarar in a case of threatening PTI Chairman Imran Khan at a public meeting in Hafizabad.

The court rejected the bail of the main accused Rai Qamar Zaman Kharal. All the accused appeared before the court and requested bail. The judge granted bail on surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each.

Later, talking to reporters, Atta Tarar said Imran went to Islamabad to overthrow “our government, but returned after announcing the end of his own governments”. He said Imran should eagerly dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and KP, but the federal government would complete its term.