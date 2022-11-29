Official arrested for taking bribe

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Bahawalpur region led by a magistrate conducted a raid and arrested Patwari Abdul Sattar of the revenue department for allegedly taking bribe and recovered Rs5,000 bribe notes from him.

The ACE registered a case. The money was demanded by the accused for providing a copy of a property document to a plaintiff. Meanwhile, the anti-corruption Gujranwala region under a judicial magistrate conducted a raid and arrested accused Syed Asif Ali, a grade-11 clerk of union council 20 Gujranwala, red-handed taking Rs10,000 bribe. Accused Syed Asif Ali demanded this bribe for issuing a birth certificate to a plaintiff.