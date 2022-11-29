‘Modern technology, sustainable engineering can help mitigate climate change’

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that sustainable engineering has played a crucial role in the construction sector.

He stated this while addressing a two-day international conference held at the End University of Engineering and Technology on Monday. NED University Vice Chancellor Professor Sarosh Lodhi, former governor State Bank Ishrat Husain, teachers and conference delegates attended the meeting

“Sustainable engineering and development is the need of the hour. The positive aspects of sustainable engineering and development in developed countries can be seen. International conferences of this kind provide an opportunity to understand urban problems. We can compete with the world only with modern technology and development in line,” said the administrator while speaking as a special guest at the conference.

Talking to media representatives, Wahab said: “Better use of modern technology, sustainable engineering and development can help mitigate the effects of climate change.” He said that if the world did not act to prevent climate change, it might face extreme heat waves, droughts, floods and food shortages.