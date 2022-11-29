LWMC officials transferred

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) made several transfers and postings in its operations wing here on Monday.

Officials said the transfers were made on the instructions of CEO Ali Annan Qamar. As per the notification, Wagah Town Manager Abdul Rauf and Shalimar Town Manager Sumaira Nisar were removed from their posts. Both officers were directed to report to the head office.

Meanwhile, Ali Shahid Butt will take charge of Wagah Town and the responsibility of Shalimar Town will be handed over to Hasan Sohail. From Allama Iqbal Town, Town Manager Umar Fayaz was removed from the first shift and the responsibilities were handed over to Shakeel Wahid Chaudhry while Manager Rana Faisal would be responsible for the morning shift as well as the second shift in Nishtar Town.

Furthermore, LWMC operation teams were determined to make the city of gardens clean and green. Scraping was being carried out in nine towns as smog prevention. Sanitation arrangements were being ensured in urban and rural UCs.

According to a LWMC spokesperson, Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood and DGM Operations Bilal Ashraf monitored the cleaning up operation in Dharampura, Mughalpura, Lal Pul, Harbanspura, Jallo Park, Barki Road, and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements around Ghurki Hospital. LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar warned that negligence in cleanliness matters was not acceptable in any case and 100% attendance of workers in all towns should be ensured by town managers concerned.