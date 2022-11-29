Restart education

We are already familiar with the terrible educational standards in Pakistan, especially in Sindh and Balochistan. To add more woes to the appalling situation in the two provinces, the recent floods have devastated educational activities to a greater extent. There are still areas where the government has not been able to restart educational activities in schools due to stagnant floodwater.

People are already suffering due to poverty and lives of servitude. The government should pay heed to this matter and help these communities galvanize educational activities in their areas as soon as possible to save the future of innocent children and youth from dystopia.

Ali Mardan Naich

Mirpur Mathelo