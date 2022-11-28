Police launches crackdown against street criminals

PESHAWAR: The City Division Police during a crackdown against street criminals have arrested an alleged 10-member gang active in the interior city, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The alleged gang was busted during a joint operation carried out by Gulbahar, Shaheed Gulfat and Pahari Pura Police Stations.

The accused arrested were identified as Shehzad, Adnan, Kamran, Daud, Adnan, Rais, Jehan Gul, Kashif, Taza Gul and Adnan Gul.