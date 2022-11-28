Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected Mr Abidi, my younger brother is doing bachelors in Software Engineering. We are planning to send him abroad for higher studies. He is willing to do a Masters in IT from a foreign university. I thought you are the right person for advice on education counselling. Therefore, I would appreciate if you could guide what subjects/areas and countries you would suggest for him, especially if he is looking for a scholarship. (Mian Barkat Ali, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Barkat, your brother can choose a number of specialist subject areas for the master degree programme as Software Engineering has a lot of scope. My advice to him is that he should consider Financial Security/Internet Security or such areas that cover SEO. If he passes his bachelors with 3.0 and above CGPA he will have better chances for scholarships in UK, Germany, Sweden and Australia etc.

Q2: Dear sir, kindly refer to the advertisement which appeared in the daily “The News”, Rawalpindi, regarding career counselling. I am a Fresh Mechanical Engineer and jobless for over a year. I would like you to give me some career counselling as I am thinking about going abroad for an MS in the field of Mechanical Engineering. (Fakhruddin Abul-Razi Butt, Rawalpindi)

Ans: Dear Mr Fakhruddin, I am surprised that almost a year has passed and you are still jobless with a degree in Mechanical Engineering? I would have suggested you to apply in various sectors of industry for at least a good internship whether paid or unpaid. This would have helped you in getting the right connections and ultimately finding an opportunity in your own area of expertise.

As for doing an MS in Mechanical Engineering is concerned I would suggest you reconsider the decision unless you get a few years of experience on the basis of your bachelor’s degree rather than attempting another postgraduate qualification as yet.

Q3: Dear Mr Abidi, I am doing a BS Aviation Management, a four-year degree programme. But still I am in doubt that what I am doing is worth it or not. My interest is not developing in what I am studying. If I leave it then what else is there for me that’s another problem. In short, I am still unable to find where my interest lies. I am attaching my CV so you have an idea about my education. (Wajih Hussain Gillani, Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Mr Gillani, Aviation Management is an emerging area with increasing security issues at airports. The use of technology and IT in aviation logistics are all making this profession a very specialised and demanding career option. I would recommend you to complete the degree with full focus and interest and then try finding a relevant job or apprenticeship in a related area and I’m sure you would be able to develop and identify a good career path.

Q4: Dear Mr Abidi, I would appreciate it if you could please help and give me some suggestions related to my studies and profession. Currently, I am doing BS (Hons) in Economics from University of Karachi. I wish to become a journalist. So I am thinking that I should take admission in Masters in International Relations after my BS (Hons). So please guide me. (Muhammad Huzaifa Jaunaid, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Huzaifa, you will have various options available after completion of your BS Hons. I suggest you should consider doing MA International Relations, MA Journalism or MA Political Science etc. I’m sure these will help you to pursue and join the career of your choice successfully.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).