Stray kite string injures youth

LAHORE:A youth was seriously injured when a stray kite string injured his throat in the Gulberg area on Sunday.

The injured youth was identified as Umar. The victim along with his mother was on his way on a bike when stray kite twine fell on him. As a result, both Umar and his mother fell on the road. The injured were rushed to hospital.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took notice of the incident and sought a report from Lahore police. He ordered to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured citizen. Minor’s body found: The body of a two-year-old boy was recovered from a graveyard in the Chuhng police area on Sunday.

The victim identified as Zeeshan, a resident of Garwal village, Chuhng, was killed after being kidnapped. Zeeshan was playing in the street when he was kidnapped. Today, his body was found in the graveyard. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

arrested: Shahdara Town police arrested a man for injuring his mother-in-law, brother-in-law and his wife. The accused identified as Mujahid Ramzan’s wife had filed a khula suit in the family court. The accused had injured his mother-in-law, brother-in-law and his wife a few days ago and escaped. Haier police arrested two thieves and recovered valuables from their possession. The accused were identified as Ahmed and Ahsan.

3,594 criminals arrested this month: Lahore police arrested 3,594 habitual criminals and court absconders during this month. During this month, 481 proclaimed offenders, 991 habitual criminals involved in various crimes and 2,122 court absconders were arrested from across the city.