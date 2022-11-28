Assets of daughter-in-law’s father dishonestly linked to COAS: ISPR

DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar speaks during a press conference. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) — the military’s media wing — Sunday rubbished a nefarious campaign launched against Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family related to their tax records.

In a statement, the ISPR said the reports were “totally untrue and based on blatant lies”.

“Misleading data regarding the assets of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family have been shared on the social media. These misleading figures are exaggerated and based on assumption,” it said, local media reported.

The military’s media wing said a certain group had “cleverly and dishonestly” attributed the assets of General Bajwa’s daughter-in-law’s father and family to the army chief and his family.

“An incorrect impression is being created that these assets were created by Army Chief General Bajwa’s family during his six-year tenure. It is totally untrue, based on blatant lies and malice.”

The ISPR assured that all the assets of the army chief, his wife and his family had been declared to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

“Army chief and his family regularly file tax return. Like every citizen, the army chief and his family are accountable to the tax authorities for their assets,” it said.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar took notice of the “illegal and unwarranted” leak of tax information of Gen Bajwa’s family members.

According to the statement released by the Finance Ministry, Ishaq Dar said leaking tax information was a sheer violation, as the law ensured confidentiality of tax information.

According to the FBR laws, the details, documents or declarations of the taxpayers should be kept confidential and leaking them is a violation of the law.

The Federal Board Revenue (FBR) Saturday included three more income tax officers in the investigation of leaked tax record details and will carry out an investigation from the chief commissioner, commissioner and additional commissioner.

The leaked tax details were downloaded from the deputy commissioner Lahore’s login and then pictures were captured from the deputy commissioner’s computer.