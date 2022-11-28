Bishop Ishaq Mazhar passes away

Islamabad: Bishop Ishaq Mazhar Sandhu, Chairman of National Baptist Church of Pakistan, passed away on early Thursday morning (November 24) after a brief illness. He was 88.

Born on 7 July 1935 in a small village near Gujranwala Bishop Ishaq Mazhar Sandhu completed his theological seminary from Gujranwala theological Seminary in 1974 and started his Church Ministry in Islamabad.

He has been faithful to Lord throughout his ministry and built 15 Churches in different areas of Pakistan. He also served as ‘Chairman Bishops Council of Pakistan’ and ‘Chairman United Council of Churches of Pakistan’.

He has is survived by three and, a son Sajid Sandhu, and grand-daughters and grandsons. “I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith,” late Bishiop Ishaq Mazhar Sandhu wrote in a message he left for his children. “His demise is a big loss for the Christian Community, which cannot be filled. He left a legacy behind, which many of his junior pastors and his son has to carry forward. He will be deeply missed,” said Senator Kamran Michael in a brief message.

His funeral service will be held in the St Paul’s Church, Mall Road, Rawalpindi on December 3, 2022 at 11:00 am and he will be laid to rest in Gora Qabristan (Christian Graveyard, Lalkurti). Family could be contacted through Mr Amjad Masih, 0336-3206021.