Honduras beefs up borders

Tegucigalpa: Honduras on Sunday sent more than 600 military police officers to its borders with El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua as part of a state of emergency declared against criminal gangs in the Central American nation, police told AFP.
The small country has long been plagued by poverty, gangs and violence linked to drug trafficking. Gangs have recently been extorting ordinary citizens as they go about their business, and President Xiomara Castro declared the emergency on Thursday.
