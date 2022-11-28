Somalia questions foreign ‘hostages’

Mogadishu: Somali police launched an investigation on Sunday after 20 foreigners were discovered near territory controlled by the Al-Shabaab militant group claiming to be fishermen who had been held hostage for years.
Police spokesman Sadik Dudishe said the men -- 14 Iranians and six Pakistanis -- were apprehended for questioning after they wandered unexpectedly from a part of Galmudug state under militant control.
“Some of these people were kidnapped by Al-Shabaab in 2014, while others were abducted on the Harardhere coast, near Qosol-tire, in southern Somalia in mid-2019,” Dudishe said in a statement. “Four of them have physical injuries,” he said. It is not clear how the men came to be released, and police provided no further detail, citing an ongoing inquiry.
Brussels: Rail workers in Belgium are to strike over several days in the coming week as part of a union-led campaign...
Tegucigalpa: Honduras on Sunday sent more than 600 military police officers to its borders with El Salvador, Guatemala...
La Paz: Protests to demand a new census were called off in Bolivia´s economic hub of Santa Cruz on Saturday after...
Tehran: An Iranian rapper who expressed support for anti-regime protests is charged with “corruption on earth” and...
Qamishli, Syria:Thousands of Kurds protested on Sunday in the Syrian city of Qamishli against days of deadly...
Los Angeles: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” again ruled the North American box office this weekend, while two...
Comments