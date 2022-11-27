Saleem Mangrio elected SHCBA president

Saleem Mangrio has been elected president of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) for the year 2022-23 in the polls held on Saturday.

According to the results announced by the election commissioner, Mangrio was declared elected president with 1,683 votes, while the other contestants, Zia Ahmed Awan and Ziaul Hasan, secured 864 and 104 votes respectively. Dr Mohammad Khalid was elected vice president by bagging 1,101 votes, defeating Ahtashamullah Khan, Saeed Akhtar, Shaukat Ali Sheikh and Syed Samiullah Shah.

Amir Nawaz Warraich was declared the returning candidate for the office of honorary secretary with 1,395 votes. He defeated Irfan Ahmed Memon, Malik Naeem Iqbal and Mohammad Azam Memon. Javed Ahmed Rajpur was declared successful for the post of treasurer with 1,293 votes against Ghulam Murtaza Saryo in a tough contest. Imran Ali Mithani won the joint secretary post with 919 votes by defeating Aamir Jamil Virk, Adil Khan Abbasi and Farmanullah Khan.

Mamoona Nasreen was elected additional joint secretary for female affairs with 1,413 votes by defeating Bad-e-Saba, Fouzia Mushtaq and Mahjabeen Ghouri.

The managing committee members are Rehana Islam, Ashraf Ali Shah, Shaista Qaiser, Nazirullah Mehsood, Adnan Ahmed Malik, Syed Mukhtar Hussain Sherazi, Shafiqur Rehman Butt, Chaudhry Sajjad Ali and Ayesha Ali Rizvi.