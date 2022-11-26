Lt Gen Azhar Abbas seeks early retirement

Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas. ISPR

LONDON: Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas has decided to bid farewell to the army, seeking early retirement, his brother confirmed to Geo News.

London-based Barrister Dr Mazhar Ilahi, younger brother of General Azhar Abbas, confirmed the news.

“I confirm that Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas has sought earlier retirement to maintain his grace, honour and dignity as a decorated officer of Pakistan Army,” he said.

“Known for his professionalism, farsightedness and leadership, Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas has decided to bid farewell, seeking early retirement — true to his personality,” a trusted family source said.

After November 27, he will become number two on the seniority list.

Azhar Abbas was commissioned in 1987 by the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in the 41 Baloch Regiment. He has enjoyed a reputation of a thorough gentleman and an officer of high integrity.

During his decorated career, Lt-Gen Abbas served as the personal secretary to the former chief of the army chief General Raheel Sharif. He commanded 12 Division Murree and was Commandant of Infantry School, Quetta. Before becoming the CGS, he was Commander of the 10 Corps.

The source said: “The institution and this nation would miss him. He served and commanded troops from Line of Control (LoC) to Waziristan, from Balochistan to Northern Areas in his career spanned over 40 years.”

The development comes after the federal government appointed General Asim Munir as the next Chief of the Army Staff and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).