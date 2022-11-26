 
Saturday November 26, 2022
National

Four people dead in Landikotal incidents

By Our Correspondent
November 26, 2022

LANDIKOTAL: Four people including a child died in three incidents in Landikotal tehsil on Friday, official sources said. The sources said that nine-year-old Haider came under the tyres of a heavy truck and died on the spot at Torkham zero-point. He was shifting smuggled goods in his backpack from Afghanistan.

