Man arrested for killing his mother-in-law after raping her

LAHORE:Sherakot Investigation police arrested a man Mehmood who had set his widowed mother-in-law on fire after raping her. The victim "S" was under treatment at Mayo Hospital for a few days but succumbed to her injuries. The accused Mehmood was married to the victim's daughter a few years ago, who later died. The accused wanted to marry his mother-in-law.

Meanwhile, Nawankot Investigation police arrested three persons who had killed a citizen with the twine of their kites. A citizen Shahzad Hussain had died due to stray kite string a few days ago. The accused identified as Basit, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Khalid were arrested under the Kite Flying Act and 40 kites and kite strings were recovered from their possession.

In another incident, the police also arrested one Usman on charges of killing a shopkeeper M Iqbal over a dispute of Rs750. hit to death: A three-year-old child was hit to death by a high-speed Mazda truck in the Nishtar Colony area on Friday.

Rashid, a resident of Amar Block, Nishtar Colony, went to the store to buy medicine along with his three-year-old son Abdul Hadi. He made the child stand near the motorcycle and went inside. Meanwhile, a speeding truck coming from behind hit the child, resulting into his instant death. The driver escaped from the spot.

Meanwhile, two girls were killed and three others injured in a collision between a rickshaw and a bus on Manga Bypass on Friday. The victims were identified as Rashida, 18, daughter of Muhammad Ishaq, and Amina, 19, daughter of Barkat. The injured identified as Nasreen Rasheed, 45, wife of Rasheed, Shazia, 18, daughter of Rasheed and Sweera, 22, wife of Sadaqat, were admitted to hospital.

In another incident, six persons, including children, were injured when a speeding car rammed into a parked car near Mahmood Booti Toll plaza. The injured identified as Hadi, 7, son of Irfan, Umar, 10, son of Imran, Imran, 44, son of Atta Ullah, Shahzaib, 14, son of Imran, Hafiz, 35, son of Latif, and Meerab, 12, son of Irfan, were admitted to hospital and their condition was said to be out of danger.

Body found: The body of a 65-year-old man was recovered from the third floor of a hotel in the limits of Naulakha police on Friday. The man identified as Tejarat Ali was a resident of Harappa. Tejarat had been staying in the hotel for six months. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

accidents: Around 10 persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,168 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 1,240 were injured. Around 673 people having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 567 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Fire: A fire broke out in a private bank at the fourth-floor of the Siddique Trade Centre, Gulberg, on Friday. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident.

suspended: DIG Operations Lahore suspended three policemen on charges of receiving bribe from a citizen. The policemen were identified as ASI Ashiq Haider, Constable Muhammad Abbas and Constable Zahoor Ahmed. The three had taken bribe from a citizen at Babu Sabu police picket. In the inquiry of SP Iqbal Town, the three officials were found guilty, on which DIG suspended the three and ordered departmental action against them.