16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence kicks off

Islamabad : Family Protection and Rehabilitation Centre for Women (FP&RCW) marks the 31st commemoration of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

This year’s campaign theme is “End Gender-Based Violence in Every Borough” 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is a worldwide campaign marking the advocacy against violence against women. Family Protection and Rehabilitation Centre, Islamabad is a subordinate office of the Ministry of Human Rights and working for the protection of women from all kinds of violence.

To commemorate the days, the centre launched a campaign for the elimination of violence against women and arranged awareness sessions on the best practices for addressing domestic and gender-based violence. The event was aimed at highlighting the massage of 16 Days of Activism for creating zero tolerance for violence against women in ICT Islamabad.

The Director General of MoHR honored the opening ceremony of 16 Days of Activism as chief guest. Members of civil society and lawyers of FP&RCW also participated in the launching ceremony of 16 Days of Activism. Under this campaign, FP&RCW will hold different awareness sessions and activities with the survivors of violence residing in the shelter home. DG (SW) MoHR shared his experience and based practices in addressing domestic and gender-based violence. He expressed that we need to strengthen our efforts to ensure survivors everywhere know they are never alone, help is available. During the visits, the DG met with the survivors of violence and condemn all violence against women and girls.