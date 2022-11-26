Two brothers injured while resisting robbery

PESHAWAR: Two brothers were shot and injured allegedly by robbers for offering resistance during an armed robbery in Daudzai area.

One Abid Khan told police that the armed robbers intercepted them in Madina town and after snatching cash and valuables, they opened fire injuring Abid and his brother Saeed. The robbers managed their escape.

Meanwhile, one Mudassir was injured when hit by a stray bullet in Nawab Garhai in Chamkani area.