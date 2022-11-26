Show’s over

The government has finally decided on the new COAS. The new army chief, General Asim Munir, replaces General Qamar Javed Bajwa who will be retiring on November 29. Now that the drama surrounding this appointment is over, we can, hopefully, get back to focusing on more pressing matters.
Inflation is eating away at the ordinary Pakistani’s income like a termite eats wood, the flood victims are still waiting for help and the economy stands on the brink of default. The stability brought by this appointment puts us in a better position to deal with these problems.
Abdul Qadir Gichki
Turbat
