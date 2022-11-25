Tasneem Haider and his lawyer contradict each other over murder conspiracy ‘evidence’

LONDON: Syed Tasneem Haider Shah who has said he was involved in a secret murder plot to kill former prime minister Imran Khan and journalist Arshad Sharif contradicted his lawyer at the second press conference on the key issue of any evidence of the murder conspiracy.

Syed Tasneem Haider Shah was addressing the press conference with his lawyer Mahtab Anwar Aziz, from Central Chambers Law Ltd who has been a PTI lawyer for nearly two decades, to talk about the evidence of the alleged murder conspiracy involving Nawaz Sharif and PML-N UK leader Nasir Butt but the client and the lawyer contradicted each other.

When asked why Scotland Yard didn’t act upon their evidence and made arrest as Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism unit does so when it takes evidence seriously or has a good intelligence lead, both Tasneem Haider and Mahtab Anwar Aziz accepted that so far Scotland Yard has not taken any action against any of the persons accused by Tasneem Haider in his first press conference.

Mahtab Anwar Aziz sat next to Tasneem Haider during the first press conference and accused Nasir Butt and Nawaz Sharif directly of being involved in the murder plan and backed up his client’s allegations at his office in East London.

It can be revealed that Mahtab Anwar Aziz had submitted a complaint against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to Scotland Yard on 5th November 2020, after former prime minister Imran Khan was attacked in Wazirabad, and he spoke to media on that day too but so far the police have taken no action on his first report; no interviews have been conducted and the police has made no contacts any of the accused.

Mahtab Anwar Aziz then hosted press conference of Tasneem Haider on Sunday 20th of November at his office where Mr Haider claimed he was spokesman of PMLN and that he had formed a conspiracy at three meetings with Nawaz Sharif, Nasir Butt, Anjum Chauhdry and eight other PML-N activists in London to plan killing of Imran Khan and journalist Arshad Sharif who was killed in Kenya on 23rd of October.

Tasneem Haider then told the media that he had handed over evidence through Mahtab Anwar Aziz to Scotland Yard on Friday 18 November and Saturday 19 November, before doing the press conference on Sunday 20th.

Tasneem Haider had also said that Mahtab Anwar Aziz had passed evidence of murder plot to the police on Friday 18 November and took him to the police station on Saturday 19 November where more evidence was shared with the police.

Tasneem Haider then accepted in his second interview that he didn’t have any evidence of any kind and had not given anything to the police against Nawaz Sharif and Nasir Butt. He said: “The police have told me they don’t need any proof from me. I am the living proof; I am the evidence.”

Confirming that he was liaising for the first complaint by a British Pakistani man against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and second complaint by Tasneem Haider against Nawaz Sharif and Nasir Butt, solicitor Mahtab Anwar Aziz claimed at the second press conference on Tuesday 22nd November that he had given evidence to the police on three occasions. He said: “I have given evidence to the police on 5, 10 and 19 November.”

When asked why the police had taken no action in three weeks over the first complaint and no action over the second murder conspiracy complaint, Mahtab Aziz said this is a complex investigation involving forensics and that the police were working on the case - but the police have not contacted anyone accused in the two complaints.

Nasir Butt and Anjum Chaudhary, who were accused by Tasneem Haider, said on Wednesday they had gone to the police station themselves to report Tasneem Haider over his allegations. Both of them said the police told them they were under no investigation and the police had nothing against them.

They said that Tasneem Haider and Mahtab Aziz had lied during the press conference. Nasir Butt said that he had already reported Tasneem Haider to the police and will be taking civil legal action against Tasneem Haider Shah and his solicitor Mahtab Aziz.

A criminal law expert and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) prosecutor said requesting anonymity that Tasneem Haider Shah had implicated himself “very seriously in relation to conspiracy to murder by accepting they had a meeting and agreed to kill Imran Khan which could have catastrophic consequences in him being charged by the crown prosecution service”.

He said about the law: “To prove conspiracy to murder, the prosecution must show that those accused were acting together, in an express or implied or assumed ‘agreement’. They must also show, with direct or circumstantial evidence, the intention to murder or intention to cause really serious injury.

The role of the prosecution is to prove that the accused were acting together with some type of ‘agreement’ between them. This might be implied or assumed, but causing very serious injury or death was intended.”