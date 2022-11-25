CDA expedites uplift of Sector I-12

Islamabad : The spokesman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday said, “The Land Directorate of CDA is in touch with the affected people of Sector I-12 to address their grievances and remaining development work can be started there.”

The spokesman said the Land Directorate would hold an important meeting the affected people of sectors I-12/1 and I-12/4 next week to listen to their complaints.

On directives of the CDA Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis, the development activity in sectors I-12/2 and I-12/3, so far 18 per cent of the civil had been completed. The chairman wants that sectors development should be completed early so that allottees can construct their houses.

The spokesman claimed that issues related to the affected people have been resolved so that allottees could be given possession of their plots with the completion of development work.