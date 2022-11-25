Official takes note of delivery in public transport

TIMERGARA: Commissioner Malakand division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday took notice of a delivery case that occurred in a passenger coach on the way to Timergara from Upper Dir district Wednesday evening.

The newborn baby expired while the mother was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital, Timergara in critical condition after the delivery. The sad news went viral on social media, spreading pain and distress among the residents.

Criticising the government and elected members from Dir, Said Wali, a passenger on board in the same coach and the residents of Dir had demanded the government and officials concerned to order an enquiry into the matter.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai told this correspondent via phone from Swat that he had directed the deputy commissioner of Upper Dir to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit the report within 24 hours.

“The deputy commissioner will submit the inquiry report by Thursday evening,” Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said.

When contacted, District Health Officer (DHO) Upper Dir Dr Khalid Khan told this scribe that as per the investigation so far, no such patient had been referred to hospital.