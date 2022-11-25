BOK branch inaugurated

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber, one of the growing banks of the country, has opened a new branch.
With this branch in G-9 sector of Islamabad, the bank now has eight branches in the federal capital area and plans to strengthen its presence and customers reach in the capital by opening five more branches by year-end, said a press release.
The branch was inaugurated by Waqar Ahmed Qazi, Chief Executive Officer, Awami Trade Centre, and Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, CEO, Bank of Khyber.
Sher Muhammad, group head of Conventional Banking, and senior management of the bank attended the inauguration ceremony as well.
Waqar Ahmed Qazi said: “The new branch in G-9 Markaz Islamabad will help customers manage and grow their business by availing the responsive and innovative products and services of the bank.” Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz. said: “We are happy to inaugurate one more branch in the capital, which is a rapidly growing and strategically important market.”
