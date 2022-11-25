Interloper

 
November 25, 2022

One fails to understand why Imran Khan expected the president of Pakistan to seek his advice on the appointment of the COAS. The president is supposed to abide by the provisions of the constitution, not the dictates of a former PM who thinks the world revolves around him. Imran Khan’s attempts to meddle with constitutional and legal proceedings have gone far enough.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

