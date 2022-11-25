Interloper

One fails to understand why Imran Khan expected the president of Pakistan to seek his advice on the appointment of the COAS. The president is supposed to abide by the provisions of the constitution, not the dictates of a former PM who thinks the world revolves around him. Imran Khan’s attempts to meddle with constitutional and legal proceedings have gone far enough.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
I wish to draw attention to the misconception among many that an MBBS provides a secure future. Many MBBS graduates...
This letter refers to the article ‘Innovation for prosperity’ by Dr Atta-ur-Rahman. The article is both timely...
I am amazed by Imran Khan’s recent labelling of the real-estate sector as the nation’s “biggest mafia”. He...
The performance of our country’s road repair authorities leaves much to be desired, creating immense hardships for...
Any system of governance, especially democracy, can deliver only if the elected officials exhibit compassion,...
The media has been busy speculating about the COAS appointment and whether the PTI will come back to power. Amidst all...
