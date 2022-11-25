Khattak asks govt to announce polls

NOWSHERA: Former defence minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday asked the federal government to accept the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf constitutional demands or else the tsunami of long march would send the ‘imported’ rulers home soon.

“This is a powerless and puppet government as its strings are being pulled by someone else,” he said while speaking at workers convention here. The PTI workers convention was part of the preparations for the long march to Rawalpindi to be kicked off tomorrow to topple the incumbent government or pressure the rulers to announce snap polls in the country. Pervez Khattak said the sooner the government announced general elections the better it would be for the country and nation as it was the only key to political stability and economic prosperity.

The federal government, he added, had been imposed through a foreign conspiracy, which further compounded the plights of the poor people through unprecedented inflation and price-hike.

The ex-minister said that a large number of people and PTI supporters would leave for Rawalpindi as per the ex-premier directives and no power on earth can stop the tsunami of long march.

“This long march is for true independence and we are joining it with the spirit of sacrifice and martyrdom,” he said, adding that he had visited every nook and corner of the province and the people were now ready for the ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’.

Pervez Khattak, who is also PTI provincial chief, said that the marchers will gather at the Swabi Interchange from where they will proceed to the twin cities. He claimed that the PTI would form next governments in the centre and provinces after sweeping the upcoming general elections.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan would be the next prime minister after winning elections and that he would strive for the country’s development. He said the country couldn’t progress until it adopted a clear stand against corruption and eliminated it to bring about a clean and transparent system of governance. “The political parties at large plundered the country’s assets for themselves and didn’t bother to think about its development,” he said. He said after coming to power, the PTI would turn Pakistan into a developed country.