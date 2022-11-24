National Athletics C’ships from tomorrow

LAHORE: The 50th edition of the National Athletics Championships 2022 is going to be staged at Lahore from Friday (tomorrow).

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan is organising the Athletics Championships both for men and women from November 25 to 27 at Punjab Stadium.

Athletes of following will take part in the championship: Army, Navy, Air Force, WAPDA, Railway, HEC, Police, Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK & Gilgit Baltistan.