PTI chief assures Ramiz of trouble-free Pindi Test

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has assured trouble-free opening Test between Pakistan and England amid growing tension of the long-march that is scheduled to reach Rawalpindi on November 26.

The PTI chairman gave the assurance during his meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner during his meeting at Zaman Park in Lahore Tuesday.

Well-placed sources have told ‘The News’ that the meeting was specially arranged to get the PTI chairman’s assurance regarding smooth conduct of the opening Test between the two leading international cricket-playing nations.

“Following 19 years of wait, the English team is finally here for the Test series. The visiting team is due in the city on November 27 to set the series rolling with the opening Test to be played at the Pindi Stadium from December 1. Prior to the start of the Test both the teams are scheduled to train at the venue from November 27. The meeting of the PTI chairman with British High Commissioner and Ramiz Raja was meant to ensure trouble-free training sessions and the Test match amid the announcement of long-march’s arrival in the city on November 26. Imran Khan has assured that there will be no hurdles in training and the commencement of the Test match,” the sources said.

Ramiz Raja’s decision to take along the British High Commissioner to meet the PTI chairman was meant to get his assurance on the smooth conduct of the match.

The PCB and ECB were earlier planning to shift the first Test to Karachi but later decided to stick to the original schedule to hold the match at the Pindi Stadium.

“It is not like that you just go and play the Test. Before the start of such a high-profile series, several preparations are required. The assurance from the PTI chairman was a must to kick start the preparations for the Test series. Imran Khan assured that there will be no disturbance and both teams would be free to follow their preparations, training and participation schedule ahead of the Test match,” the source confirmed.

Christian Turner during the meeting hoped that the series between the two countries would further improve sports relations between the two countries.

Imran Khan expressed his best of wishes on the success of the series and hoped that quality cricket would be on display during the three-match Test series.

Pakistan and England have left all the teams behind to reach the final of the T20 World Cup with England turning out to be the ultimate winners. In the wake of teams’ recent international performance, interest in the Test series becomes even greater with fans in Rawalpindi and Islamabad eagerly looking forward to fill the Pindi Stadium.

PCB to host reception for team on 24th

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will host a reception on November 24 to honour the national team on the successful season.

The national cricketers during the last six months made the country proud by reaching the final of World Cup and Asia Cup. The team started the journey by sweeping the One-Day series against The Netherlands and then making it to the final of the Asia Cup.

Though Pakistan narrowly lost the T20 series against England at home, the team went on to win the tri-series in New Zealand and left the teams like India and hosts Australia behind to reach the final of the T20 World Cup.

The reception to be hosted in Islamabad on November 24 is meant to recognise the team’s efforts and their exceptional performance during the ongoing season.