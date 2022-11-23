Two friends found murdered at farmhouse

Two middle-aged friends were found dead at a farmhouse in Baldia Town’s Raees Goth on Tuesday. Rescuers transported the bodies to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where they were identified as 55-year-old Haji Hoshiar Ali and 56-year-old Lal Bukhsh.

According to the preliminary investigation, Ali was shot and killed while Bukhsh was axed to death. The empty shells of the bullets fired and the axe used in the killings were found at the crime scene.

Their bodies were handed over to their families for burial. Police said Bukhsh was a resident of Karachi, while Ali had come to Karachi from Larkana about two months ago. The Baldia police suspected that the men were apparently killed over a personal enmity, whereas the victims’ families denied the police suspicion and said the motive behind the killing was something else.