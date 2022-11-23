Applicants given jobs on Ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE:Different applicants were provided with jobs in provincial government departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974 on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the spokesman of the Ombudsman Punjab said that one Jehangir of Bhakkar district has been employed in the highways department after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

Similarly, the Irrigation Department has hired M Noman Aslam of Bahawalnagar, M Ammar Yunus of Lahore has been appointed in the agriculture department and Ms Irum Shahzadi of Mianwali has been recruited as a junior clerk in grade 11 in the district council.

Besides, M Aftab of Faisalabad is posted as a library assistant at the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute and Ameer Hussain of Bhakkar is hired as a Signaller in grade 7 while M Usman of Lahore and Ms Moeiza Akbar of Jhelum have been given the jobs of naib qasid in the education department and district accounts office, respectively.