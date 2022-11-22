Abrar, Ali called up for England series

LAHORE: Pakistan selectors have picked uncapped spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Ali in the 18-member national team for the three-match Test series against England to be played next month.

Former captain and wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have been recalled. The selectors dropped Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, and Hasan Ali, who were part of the Sri Lanka tour in July earlier this year. Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was unavailable for selection after he underwent appendicitis surgery on Sunday.

Abrar and Ali were rewarded for their strong first-class performances with maiden Test call-ups. Abrar, 24, was in red-hot form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Before the start of the last round on Sunday (November 20), Abrar had claimed 43 wickets at an average of 21.95 in six matches.

Ali has taken 24 wickets – the most for any fast bowler this first-class season, including two five wicket hauls at 25.54 in six matches. “This series has provided opportunities to Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zahid Mehmood,” chief selector Muhammad Waseem said.

“Abrar has been on the radar since his debut first-class season in 2020-21. He is in outstanding form this season, so it makes sense to make him available to Babar Azam so he can use the confidence and talent of this youngster in the upcoming series.

“Mohammad Ali has shown great patience and control, and his numbers speak for his consistency. He has been our best fast bowler in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 56 wickets at an average of 24 over the last two seasons.

“Zahid is another bowler who has been in the plans,” Wasim said. “He has shown improvement over the years and has been part of the successive squads. We have boosted our fast bowling stocks with the best available talent. There is no doubt about the skills of Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

He moves the new and old ball laterally at high pace, which is a huge plus for any side.” Fawad managed 33 runs in four innings of three Tests against Australia earlier this year. He scored 25 runs in his only Test in Sri Lanka.

Hasan Ali took five wickets in his last four Tests against Australia and Sri Lanka. Yasir Shah bagged nine wickets in Sri Lanka but has managed only 14 wickets in seven Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches to date.

Haris Rauf is likely to make his debut in the absence of Afridi. “Haris is one of those fast bowlers who has been with the team and we have identified that he can be lethal in Test cricket as well,” said Waseem.

“The sort of conditions we have in our mind, he can be effective with new ball as well as with the old ball.” The three Tests are scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi (1-5 December), Multan (9-13 December) and Karachi (17-21 December).

Pakistan squad for England Tests: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.