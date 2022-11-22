‘Robber’ killed, cop and passerby injured

A suspected robber was killed while a policeman and passerby were wounded during an alleged encounter in Landhi on Monday.
According to the Landhi police, a police team patrolling the area saw two armed robbers looting a citizen near Younus Chowrangi. Upon seeing the policemen coming close to them, one of the robbers opened fire on them, injuring a cop and a passerby.
In retaliation, the police opened fire on the robbers and killed one of them on the spot, while the other managed to escape under the cover of fire. The injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the cop was identified as Gul Sher, 32, and the passerby as Abdur Raheem, 54. The body of the robber was taken to a morgue for identification.
