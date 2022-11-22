Tourists asked to visit Swat without fear

MINGORA: A senior police official on Monday asked tourists from across the country to visit Swat Valley without any fear or hesitation.

Speaking at the Meet the Press Programme at the Swat Press Club, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Range Sajjad Khan said the police force would use all its energies to maintain peace and law and order in the Malakand Range, including Swat.

He added that criminals and drug traffickers would be dealt with an iron hand, and no one would be allowed to sabotage the peace of the region.“We have introduced a mechanism of reward and punishment for the cops. Intelligence-based operations against the miscreants are underway in the region, and a number of suspects have been apprehended,” said Sajjad Khan, adding that in a couple of weeks seven wanted criminals were arrested.

He added stern action had been taken against drug traffickers and criminals. A huge quantity of drugs and weapons were recovered last week during a search operation in various parts of Swat, he said.The official asked the people to help the police identify miscreants and violators of the law.