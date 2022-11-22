Function held for LG reps from minorities

TIMERGARA: A special function was held in honour of the elected local government representatives from the minorities in the Lower Dir district.

The event was organised by Assistant Director Local Government and Rural Development Department of Lower Dir Amir Nizam Durrani on Monday, following directives of Director General Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development Department Usman Mehsud.

The LG&RDD’s supervisors for Lower Dir, including Dilshad Khan, Zarbaz Khan, Salahuddin Khan and senior village council secretaries, were also present on the occasion.Amir Nizam Durrani assured the members of the minorities that the department would extend its all-out support to minorities within the available resources and asked them to directly contact the AD office for redressal of their grievances.

The elected representatives of the minorities including Sudeshv Kumar Chotala, Waqas Khokhar, Ravi and SalmanTanveer thanked the people of Lower Dir and the LG&RDD Department for honouring them.