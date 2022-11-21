2-acre parking lot for Sindh High Court inaugurated

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday inaugurated the parking land for the Sindh High Court (SHC).

He said the problem of parking for the lawyers of the SHC had been resolved with the opening of the parking lot. "With the support of the Sindh government, the parking lot has been built on two acres of land to park 400 vehicles,” he said.

Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government and adviser to the chief minister on law, also promised on the occasion that the provincial government will soon provide money to the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) for health insurance of lawyers.

A gym will also be built near the SHC for the lawyers, he maintained. Wahab performed the inauguration of the parking area with former chief justice of the SHC Maqbool Baqar. SHCBA President Shahab Sarki, Sindh Law Secretary Umar Soomro, Additional Advocate General Qazi Bashir, Karachi Bar Association's Naeem Qureshi and a large number of other lawyers were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the lawyers at the SHCBA, the KMC administrator said the lawyers who came to the high court would spend hours looking for a place to park their cars. "This was a longstanding problem which has been resolved today and the parking lot will have a room for 400 vehicles and 150 motorcycles,” he said, adding that sun shields had also been arranged for 150 vehicles.

He was of the view that without the provision of basic facilities to judges and lawyers, justice could not be provided to the citizens. He added that the courts were a respectable institution and the SHC had made historic decisions in the past.

The law should be equal for all and all should fight for that, Wahab said. He said the government was also in contact with the Karachi Bar Association in order to resolve their problems. He recalled that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself went to the Karachi Bar Association and presented a cheque of Rs50 million.

“If we hold each other’s hands, we will be able to achieve Pakistan of the Quaid-e-Azam,” he said. Justice (retd) Baqar commended Wahab's efforts to facilitate judiciary and lawyers. He said that a longstanding problem has been resolved for the legal fraternity.

Sarki also expressed gratitude over the resolution of the parking issue for the lawyers. "We have never received so much support from the government of Sindh as we have now," the SHCBA president added.