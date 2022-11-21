Unfair practice

Why is SSGC failing to ensure a steady supply of gas to paying residential consumers? The constant loadshedding and low pressure of gas is forcing people to buy expensive food from outside and purchasing gas cylinders on top of paying their bills. Furthermore, the bills are not commensurate with the actual usage of gas and to make matters worse, PUG (Passing Unregistered Gas) charges are also being implemented.
The Sindh High Court and Ogra must take immediate notice of this issue. What SSGC is doing is totally unjustified. The relevant authorities must instruct SSGC to ensure that households have a reliable supply of gas and are charged according to their usage.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
