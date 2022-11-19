KIET holds 3rd international conference INTELLECT-22 at PAF Academy Korangi

KARACHI: To encourage students to conduct research, publish their papers in international journals and learn from seasoned academics on how to research, Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology (KIET) holds third International Conference on Latest Trends in Electrical Engineering and Computing Technologies” (INTELLECT 2022) from 16 to 17 November 2022 at its Main Campus, PAF Airmen Academy Korangi Creek, Karachi in collaboration with IEEE Karachi section.

INTELLECT 2022 provides an international platform for the presentation and dissemination of technological advances, research and innovation in the fields of engineering, computing and information sciences. The aim is to provide a forum to present new research problems and recent results of the emerging technologies in these disciplines.

Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Ishrat Hussain was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the conference. In his address he emphasized the importance of higher education and the significance of research and development for the progress of the country.

International scholars from Canada, Ireland, West London and national speakers from distinguished organizations were the keynote speakers.