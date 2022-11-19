Officers promoted

LAHORE:The Punjab government has promoted 28 officers of provincial service from grade 18 to 19 here Friday. According to the notification issued by Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Additional Commissioner (Revenue) DG Khan Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar and Additional Director general PLRA Shahid Farid were promoted and allowed to continue work on their present posts, while Director Development Gujranwala Taseer Ahmed after the promotion was transferred and posted as Secretary Taxes Board of Revenue.

Public Prosecution Department Additional Secretary Zulkarnain and DG Social Welfare Muhammad Ahmad were also promoted and directed to continue work on their present positions. Bab-e-Pakistan Foundation secretary Mehboob Alam was promoted and posted as director monitoring public prosecution, Specialised Healthcare South Punjab additional secretary Muzammil Bashir was promoted, additional secretary specialised Healthcare Zahida Azhar, women development department additional secretary Mrs Kaukab Nazir was also promoted, cooperative society joint registrar Rizwana Urooj Bhatti was promoted and posted as women development department additional secretary. Others promoted officers included Shahid Salim, Rashid Irshad, Tayyab Zia, Aftab Ahmad, Wahid Arjmand Zia, Jahangir Ahmad, Khizar Hayat, Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Tariq Masood Farooqa, Zahid Ikram, Noor Mohammad Awan, Amir Karim Khan, Asif Iqbal, Ali Arshad, Tanvir Jhandhir, Ayesha Mumtaz, Abdul Razzaq and Shahid Ismail Mirza.