COAS visits Bahawalpur, Okara

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Bahawalpur and Okara as part of farewell visits, says an ISPR press release.

The COAS laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ monument in Bahawalpur and interacted with officers and troops of formations at Bahawalpur and Okara.

COAS also witnessed Integrated Fire Power Manoeuvre Exercise at Khairpur Tamewali where troops of Bahawalpur Corps along with PAF JF-17 thunder aircraft, Cobra Gunship helicopters and mechanised elements displayed coordinated fire power in battlefield conditions.

COAS appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of officers and troops.

COAS directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.