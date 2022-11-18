Police get remand of alleged land grabber, son in Mukhtiarkar’s murder case

An anti-terrorism court granted on Thursday seven-day police remand of two suspects held in connection with the murder of a revenue official during an anti-encroachment operation in Surjani Town.

Amanullah, alleged land mafia leader, with his three sons — Bakht Sher, Bilawal and Sher Ali — and his brother Nabi Bukhsh with his two sons — Nadeem and Imtiaz — have been booked for an armed attack on an anti-encroachment team in Saira Bibi Goth that had left Ejaz Ali Chandio, Mukhtiarkar of Manghopir, dead while three others injured.

The investigating officer produced the detained suspects – Amanullah and Bakht Sher – before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts to seek their physical remand for interrogation.

The IO stated that both the suspects were involved in the commission of the offence as the pistol used in the crime had also been recovered from their possession. He said the custody of the suspects was required for interrogation about their fleeing accomplices and the completion of the investigation and other legal formalities.

The IO, therefore, requested 14-day police remand of the suspects. However, the judge granted their physical remand till November 24 with a direction to produce them along with an investigation report on the next date.

An FIR has been registered at the Surjani Town police station under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (attempt to murder), 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 on a compliant of Yar Muhammad, one of the injured persons.