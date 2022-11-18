Winter family festival kicks off

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has inaugurated the biggest winter family festival of the province in Jilani Park (Race Course Park) here on Thursday.

Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the festival while Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan and other senior officials were present on the occasion. The minister while inaugurating Punjab's biggest winter family festival said that such a big event was being held in Lahore after 15 years. He further said the festival would be continued for a month during which children, women and citizens would enjoy the event.

The senior minister said that the festival contained the best food courts and restaurants for the traditional cuisine of Lahore. He said that the security and other arrangements had been completed and it will be the best event in the history of the Lahore. The purpose of organising the mega event was to attract people to the parks and grounds, he added.

On this occasion, PHA chairman, vice-chairman and DG also talked with the media and gave details of the winter festival. They said that the festival was the best opportunity for free entertainment for all citizens.

The objective of holding the festival was to highlight the Pakistani culture and provide free and quality entertainment to the people. They said that more than 10 different programmes would be held for citizens in the festival, which included flower exhibition, Sufi night, storytelling, kabaddi tournament, book fair, parade and including fireworks.

All programmes will be held at Jilani Park (Race Course) on different days and citizens of other cities were also invited to come to Lahore and enjoy the event. Lahore police will provide foolproof security to the participants of winter festival started in Jilani Park.

This was stated by CCPO Lahore through a video message on the occasion of the inauguration of the winter festival held in Jilani Park Thursday. He said that horse-mounted squad and police musical band would also participate in this event. He said that that Lahore police had always provided full security to all regional, national and international events and their participants held in the City. He congratulated the Punjab government and PHA for organising the festival.