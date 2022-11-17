13 corrupt cops dismissed

PESHAWAR: An inspector and a sub-inspector were among 13 policemen dismissed from service on charges of corrupt practices and negligence, an official said on Wednesday.
Senior Superintendent of Police-Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi told a police darbar that those doing well would be rewarded while cops involved in any wrongdoing would be duly punished. He said that over 100 cops of Peshawar had been dismissed from service during the current year after they were found involved in corrupt practices, misuses of power and negligence.
PESHAWAR: Senator Dost Muhammad Mehsud has demanded safe recovery of six coalminers, who were abducted by the BLA...
PESHAWAR: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association has condemned and rejected the...
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court has repeated non-bailable warrants for the arrest of six absconding suspects...
MARDAN: All Pakistan Clerks Association has announced a protest rally outside the provincial assembly on November 26...
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved to purchase 1,200 drone cameras for the police and other...
Comments