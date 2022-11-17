13 corrupt cops dismissed

PESHAWAR: An inspector and a sub-inspector were among 13 policemen dismissed from service on charges of corrupt practices and negligence, an official said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police-Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi told a police darbar that those doing well would be rewarded while cops involved in any wrongdoing would be duly punished. He said that over 100 cops of Peshawar had been dismissed from service during the current year after they were found involved in corrupt practices, misuses of power and negligence.