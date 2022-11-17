AIG conducts inspection of police stations

Islamabad : Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, AIG (operations) Zahida Bukhari visited the Shalimar police station and conducted the inspection, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, the IGP Islamabad had issued special orders regarding the inspection of all police stations and other development works. In this regard AIG (operations) visited the PS Shalimar regarding the inspection of police stations and obtained reports for the administrative problems faced by police stations and reviewed the overall performance. The AIG conducted a complete inspection of the police station and also reviewed the ongoing development works. She also obtained reports from the concerned officers about the administrative problems faced in the police stations.

The police, meanwhile, have busted two gangs of criminals involved in bike lifting and street crimes and recovered six stolen motorbikes, weapons, cash and mobile phones, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the orders of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a massive crackdown against criminal elements is in full swing in the city adding that all the zonal police officers have been directed to intensify the security in their relevant areas. According to the details, a Ramna police team has busted a gang consisted of three accused. The accused were used to snatch purses, mobile phones and cash on gun point on roads and streets. Mobile phones, cash and weapons have been recovered from their possession. The accused were involved in seven cases of PS Ramna.

Similarly, another police team of PS Ramna has arrested a gang of four accused involved in motorbike lifting from parking and residential blocks. The accused were involved in six cases of bike lifting and possessing illegal weapons while six stolen motorbikes have been recovered from their possession. Aabpara team has arrested three accused of the notorious bike lifting gang known as Kala Don Gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession, a police said. He said that, a police team under the supervision of SHO Aabpara used latest technology and succeeded to apprehend three accused of the bike lifters gang.