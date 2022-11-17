Cheques distributed

LAHORE:A cheque distribution ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak Scholarship programme 2022-23 was held under the ETPB on Wednesday. Some 100 students of the Hindu and Sikh community were given cheques by the board members and its Chairman. The Board also approval increase number of students from 50 to 100 under which the students were selected by adopting the merit policy. The students will be given Rs 10,000 per month.
