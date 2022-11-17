ACE arrests school officials

LAHORE:On the direction of Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General Nadeem Sarwar, circle officer anti-corruption Rahim Yar Khan Kaleem Ahmad has arrested the elementary school teacher Hafiz Faqir Ahmad in Bahawalpur region for getting a government job through fake credentials.

Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption DG Khan Director has deposited Rs490,183 in the account of ACE DG through direct recovery. Former SST headmaster Waqar Hussain in Rawalpindi region, accused of embezzling Rs396,932 from school fund, was also arrested by the ACE. Accused Waqar Hussain was an absconder.