Imran Khan. AFP

ISLAMABAD: Dubai-based Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire Umar Farooq Zahoor’s interview with Geo News anchor Shahzeb Khanzada concerning the purchase of Toshakhana gifts has raised many questions for the PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan.

The first question is why Imran sold the Toshakhana gifts for $2,000,000 through Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah Gogi and why she insisted on payment in hard cash.

The second question came after the PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry claimed on his twitter handle that Imran Khan had not sold the Toshakhana gifts to Umar Farooq. If this is the case, then who sold out these gifts to Umar Farooq?

The third question is if the money has been brought back to Pakistan. If this is the case, then where is the banking transaction? If the gifts have been sold to someone else, then where is the banking transaction concerning the sale?

The fourth question is why sale proceeds of Rs58,000,000 were shown after selling the precious gifts for Rs280,000,000. Was it done to save tax or the money trail?

The fifth question is if these gifts were worth Rs1,700,000,000 in 2019, then why a huge loss of Rs1,680,000,000 was dealt to the state kitty by paying just Rs21,200,000.

Were these precious gifts deliberately undervalued first and then purchased after paying just 20 percent?

All these mind-boggling questions were WhatsApped to Shahzad Akbar, who according to Umar Farooq Zahoor had introduced him to Farah Gogi, and Fawad Chaudhry but there was no response.

However, Shahzad Akbar’s tweet has also raised many questions about Umar Farooq Zahoor. Shahzad did tweet denying that he’d ever met Umar or talked to him but he did not tell how the Toshakhana gifts reached Umar Farooq. The Geo platform is available to Imran Khan, Shahzad Akbar and Farah Gogi to defend their positions.