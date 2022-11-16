Ex-minister says he was implicated in murder case

MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister Ibrar Hussain alias Iqbal, who was arrested in the murder case of a woman dancer earlier this year on Tuesday said, he was rounded up by the police under the trumped up charges and would move Peshawar High Court (PHC) against it.

“I was not involved in the murder of the woman, but the police booked and arrested me under the trumped up charges. I will move the court against those who registered the FIR against me,” he told reporters here after his release by the order of Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad circuit bench.

The City Police Station had booked and later arrested Ibrar Hussain and four others, including a woman, on the charges of killing dancer Kiran at the residence of a former tehsil councillor, Mohammad Jamshed in Thakara on August 12.

He said that he would soon hold a public gathering and announce his future line of action against the police and those who implicated him in the murder case.

“I have asked my counsel to prepare a writ petition and move it to the PHC’s Abbottabad circuit bench,” Hussain added.

He said that his arrest was politically-motivated. “During my stay in the jail, I met with inmates and came to know that around 90 per cent of them were arrested under trumped up charges,” he added.

Hussain said that he would move the court of law to ensure that nobody henceforth should be arrested under the trumped-up charges.He was booked and arrested under sections 302/201/202/203/148 and 149 of Ppc.