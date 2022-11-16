Rot at the top

Despite the loud and clear verdict of the Supreme Court that the non-payment of salaries is a violation of the constitution, this practice is still quite prevalent in the civil service. It is often the law-abiding and hardworking officers who are targeted by arrogant superiors who pay no heed to any laws or guidelines whatsoever.

Is there anyone willing to take action against these rotten, self-anointed Pharaohs plaguing our civil service? If no action is taken against them their lack of regard for laws and rules will only grow, leading to more misconduct. Eventually, this may lead our civil service into ruin.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad