Nida, Ayesha help Pakistan level series against Ireland

LAHORE: All-rounder Nida Dar and Ayesha Naseem steered Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over Ireland in the second T20I to come at par in a three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Pakistan having won the ODI series 3-0, lost the opening T20 match but bounced back in the second game to level the series 1-1 with the series decider to be played on Wednesday (tomorrow) at the same venue.

In a rain marred match, which was reduced to 17 overs, Ireland gathered 118 runs. The opening pair of Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali provided a 26-run start off 19 balls before Muneeba fell to Arlene Kelly for 10-ball 12. Captain Bismah (2 off 5 balls) was next to go with 29 runs on the board.

Javeria was joined by Nida and the two most experienced batters added 46 runs for the third wicket. Both Javeria (35, 39b, 3x4) and Nida (28, 25b, 1x4,1x6) ran themselves out and Pakistan were four down with 97 runs on the board.

The right-handed Ayesha struck two sixes and one four in her unbeaten knock of 25 from 12 balls. Aliya Riaz struck two boundaries and returned unbeaten on 11 off seven balls. Both batters helped the hosts achieve the target with one over to spare.

Earlier, after opting to field first, Pakistan bowlers kept Ireland batters in check as the tourists managed to score 118 for seven in their allotted 17 overs. For Pakistan, spinners Nida and Nashra Sundhu bagged two wickets apiece.